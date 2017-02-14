The UK looking to close the cyber security gap with a new educational programme

The UK is looking to close the cyber skills gap with a new educational cyber club. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) recently announced it will soon kickstart a new programme, the Cyber Schools Programme, which will give teenagers aged 14 – 18 much needed training in cyber security.

Up to £20 million will be given to the programme, and it is expected to have at least 5,700 teenagers trained by 2021. The pilot is set to start in September 2017.

Students will be asked to commit four hours a week, including both classroom-based teaching, and online courses. DCMS says the programme will be quite flexible with regards to other exams and busy study periods.

“This forward-thinking programme will see thousands of the best and brightest young minds given the opportunity to learn cutting-edge cyber security skills alongside their secondary school studies,” said Minister of State for Digital and Culture Matt Hancock.

“We are determined to prepare Britain for the challenges it faces now and in the future and these extracurricular clubs will help identify and inspire future talent.”

The new programme is part of the Government’s National Cyber Security Programme, which wants to make sure the UK doesn’t witness a serious cyber-professionals gap in the near future.

