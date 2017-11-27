BT and Nokia carry out further UK 5G tests

Some of the world's top technology firms are teaming up to carry out further tests on the suitability of 5G networks across the UK.

The 5G-based proof of concept project is part of a joint research programme being developed by the University of Bristol, BT and Nokia. BT will provide the spectrum, 5G network solutions and radio access points will be provided by Nokia, while the University of Bristol is to provide research expertise.

Bristol’s city centre will play now host to a trial, testing if 5G can be used to power smart urban applications.

The test network will run over Bristol City Council’s dedicated fibre infrastructure around Bristol’s Millennium square. It will connect to the ‘Bristol is Open’ smart city platform, and will be backed by the ‘We The Curious’ science centre.

One of the goals of the trial is to find the optimum models for 5G. Future activity will focus on using 5G to power the IoT tech.

“We are delighted to have been selected by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to host one of the 5GUK Test Networks," said Dimitra Simeonidou, director of the Smart Internet Lab at the University of Bristol and chief scientific officer of Bristol Is Open.

“Recently announced as the UK’s top ‘Smart City’, Bristol is well placed to conduct this pioneering work that will use innovative network and wireless technologies that will help improve services, businesses and infrastructure in our cities and region. We have long-standing relationships with both the BT Labs and Nokia’s Bell Labs Research, and with this new collaboration we are looking forward to demonstrating the very significant advances resulting from introducing 5G mobile technology.”

Image Credit: Flex