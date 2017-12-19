US accuses North Korea of carrying out WannaCry

The US government has publicly accused North Korea of carrying out the huge ransomware attack known as WannaCry that hit hundreds of thousands of computers, including the NHS, last May.

In an article for the Wall Street Journal, presidential aide Thomas Bossert said the US government has evidence to support this claim.

The announcement is the first time the US has officially blamed someone for the attack, with Mr Bossert writing that North Korea needed to be held ‘accountable’. He added that the US will continue using ‘maximum pressure strategy’ to make sure North Korea can’t stage such an attack again. He failed to mention what this strategy includes.

"North Korea has acted especially badly, largely unchecked, for more than a decade, and its malicious behaviour is growing more egregious. WannaCry was indiscriminately reckless," Mr Bossert wrote.

"As we make the internet safer, we will continue to hold accountable those who harm or threaten us, whether they act alone or on behalf of criminal organizations or hostile nations," he added. "The tool kits of totalitarian regimes are too threatening to ignore."

This also supports the claims made by the UK government in November, which also said North Koreans were behind the attacks. It was said that more than 300,000 computers in 150 nations were affected by the attack.

