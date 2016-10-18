The world is going mobile - and mobile is going fixed

Speaking at the Broadband World Forum in London, Federico Guillen, president of Nokia’s Fixed Network said fixed networks are key in achieving both network transformation and mobile convergence. He said that we’re still far away from EU Commissioner Juncker’s Gigabit society ambitions – globally, almost half of households are offline (47 per cent), with just seven per cent having speeds greater than 10Mbps.

“The world needs Gigabit speeds and we are seeing many countries making major moves in that direction as they look to improve their economies and societies,” he said. “A few years ago some people saw mobile as the only technology and, to some, fixed, wireline networks were effectively ‘dead’. Reality is, however, that fixed is very much back, stronger than ever, and it is a necessary technology to realize our gigabit societies of the future, delivering higher speeds than mobile, and being highly complementary. With yet another new lease of life for next generation copper via technologies like G.fast, Vplus or XG-FAST, next generation and cable fixed networks are here to stay.

And while the world is going mobile, mobile is going fixed.” Last week, Nokia announced it is expanding its G.fast micro-node portfolio, to provide higher densities and longer loop lengths from cabinets and distribution points. It is also hoping to speed up the deployment of G.fast by 50 per cent.

“The Fixed Network is not only here to stay – it is going to remain at the very nerve center of what people are calling the next Industrial Revolution,” said Guillen. “I’m truly excited by this prospect and confident that we will remain at the forefront of the drive to use these technologies to ‘fix the unfixable.’”

