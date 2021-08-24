There was no need to worry about IT downtime during the pandemic after all

IT teams and cloud technology appear to have passed the stress test, with unplanned downtime remaining consistent, despite the rise of remote working during the pandemic.

This is according to a new report from disaster recovery and business continuity firm Databarracks, which claims that 27 percent of businesses experienced no unplanned IT downtime in the last 12 months.

Based on a poll of 400 IT decision-makers in the UK, Databarracks found that cloud service providers managed to sustain the increased demand that came with remote working. What’s more, the decentralization of the workforce also meant the decentralization of downtime risks, which in fact improved company resilience.

“Remote working changes your risks, but not necessarily for the worse. Home broadband is far less reliable than resilient business connections, but the risk is spread across your staff,” explained Peter Groucutt, Managing Director of Databarracks.

“An outage of internet at the office will affect all staff whereas home internet issues will only affect one or some staff. This decentralized risk also changes the way that we need to think about resilience. Users’ connectivity and devices are now more critical.”

Of all the potential causes of downtime, cybersecurity issues were the most significant, causing 13 percent of all incidents. Still, there was no uplift compared to 2019. Connectivity problems accounted for 16 percent of the downtime, while 6 percent of incidents were attributed to cloud outages.

“Most organizations now operate a hybrid cloud with a combination of on-premises IT and cloud. This decentralization of IT is again good news for resilience because it reduces the risk of a complete outage,” Groucutt added.

“The remote working experiment has had a positive impact on the wellbeing of many employees, but this data shows it’s also worked well from an IT resilience standpoint.”