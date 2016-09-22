There's an unfounded lack of trust towards remote workers

For many people, both business owners and employees, remote working is the future of business. It’s at the very heart of business transformation, together with cloud computing, automation and artificial intelligence. However, a new poll by OneLogin seems to suggest that certain workers aren’t really fond of the idea of remote working.

Half of full-time workers believe employees below mid-manager level shouldn’t be allowed remote access to the corporate network, the report says. This remote access refers to both work-owned devices (47 per cent) and private devices (54 per cent).

More than a quarter (27 per cent) of those polled believe only senior management should have such privileges. Funny thing is, all this talk about protecting corporate data on privately-owned mobile devices seems to be getting to employees – 90 per cent said they wouldn’t share password for work-owned devices. More than a third (37 per cent) would share access to their private devices.

More than three quarters (77 per cent) said they were the only ones with the access to the device used to access corporate networks.

“The UK has fast become a nation of remote workers, who are constantly connected to the corporate network no matter where they are,” comments Per Stritich, VP of EMEA at OneLogin.

“Whilst it is clear there is a misplaced trust deficit in the UK, the reality is employers need to overcome their concerns and start building trust with their increasingly security savvy workforce.”

“In order to maximise on corporate data trust, technologies such as Single Sign-On enable employees to access work data securely anywhere, from any device and at any time. Leaving employers safe in the knowledge that sensitive work data is safe in the hands of their mobile enabled workforce”.