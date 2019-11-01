These are the companies most at risk of phishing attacks

Phishing is a much wider issue than originally thought, Akamai claims in its latest report. In it, it also details which companies are most at risk of phishing attacks, as well as the various techniques that hackers use to try and breach these companies’ security systems.

Phishing, but also phishing as a service (PaaS) is a hacking method in which a hacker impersonates a legitimate person / company, and asks for personal information. Usually, it is done through email, but Akamai claims that hackers are also leveraging social media and SMS channels, as well.

Hackers were mostly targeting the high technology industry, Akamai claims, saying it analysed 6,035 domains and identified 120 kit variations in the industry. The second most-targeted industry was financial services, with 3,658 domains and 83 kit variants used, followed by e-commerce as third.

Microsoft, PayPal, DHL, and Dropbox were the top targeted brands. Microsoft took up 21.88 per cent of total domains, followed by PayPal with 9.37 per cent, DHL with 8.79 per cent and Dropbox with 2.59 per cent.

“Phishing is a long-term problem that we expect will have adversaries continuously going after consumers and businesses alike until personalized awareness training programs and layered defense techniques are put in place,” said Martin McKeay, Editorial Director of the State of the Internet/Security report for Akamai.

As businesses improve their defences, hackers look to new and creative solutions. Thus, Akamai says, most of the phishing kits were active 20 days or less, in order to avoid being spotted.