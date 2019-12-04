These are the data breaches to watch out for in 2020

Cybersecurity firm Experian has given its predictions into the main threats the world could be facing next year. According to the prediction, hackers will be leveraging new technologies and a few old vulnerabilities to wreak havoc across the globe.

The company says “smishing”, or phishing through SMS will be among the main methods of obtaining sensitive and banking data. Hackers will mostly target people joining like-minded social media groups, to provide financial support to social causes or political candidates.

Drones that operate across the sky may be fitted with “affordable mobile hacking devices”, that criminals could use to steal sensitive data from the people below. Experian says there are more than a million drones flying across the US today.

Then, there’s the deepfake technology, which can be used to disrupt the operations of large commercial enterprises and cause geo-political confusion.

Hackers will be targeting cannabis retailers and cryptocurrency entities as a result of “hacktivism” and a form of protest. And finally, they’ll be looking to hack mobile point-of-sale platforms used for transactions.

“Hackers are continuing to become more sophisticated with the tools at their disposal to gain control of personal devices and business operating systems,” said Michael Bruemmer, Vice President at Experian Data Breach Resolution.

“There has never been a more important time for organizations to be equipped with the knowledge and resources needed to try to prevent and respond to a data breach.”