These are the most common attacks facing different industries

With cybercrime as widespread as it is, it’s no wonder that more than half of UK businesses reported a cyberattack this year. But we also know that most hackers tailor their attacks differently for each industry.

So Specops Software decided to find out, polling 1,731 companies across different industries, which methods are most frequent in which industry.

For the advertising, marketing, PR and the media industry, waterhole attacks were most popular, taking up 59 per cent of all attacks. Macro malware (malicious macros hiding in Office documents) were most popular in Business, Finance and Legal – 51 per cent. Clickjacking (UI Redress) is the most popular form in Education (66 per cent), while Government institutions, retail and hospitality mostly have to tackle burrowing malware (37 per cent).

Healthcare was tackling man in the middle attacks (62 per cent), while technical services had to contend with the same old DDoS.

Security experts from Specops Software say that there are four things businesses can easily do to limit the threat of cyberattacks, including keeping software up to date, being diligent on reporting everything, regardless of how small the potential problem may seem, being suspicious of every email they get and refraining from clicking if not absolutely certain in the outcome.

Human factor is still being considered one of the weakest links in the cybersecurity chain, as employees will click on shady links, download malicious attachments without second thought or lose important flash drives and business smartphones.