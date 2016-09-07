These are the top 10 fastest growing UK tech companies

Top 10 fastest growing UK tech companies London is, besides Silicon Valley and Tel Aviv usually considered one of the biggest tech hubs on the planet, and probably one of the biggest fintech cities of the world.

A combination of both long-standing, stable financial institutions and start-ups has created the perfect atmosphere for the fintech industry, which is why no one should be surprised that more and more young companies are flocking into the UK to try their luck in the £20 billion industry. With that in mind, recruitment finance specialist and fast growth business Sonovate has just released a list of the top 10 fastest growing tech companies in the United Kingdom.

The list is being led by CRISPR Therapeutics, a London-based HealthTech specialising in bio-pharmaceutical technologies. According to the report, it has seen an employee growth rate of 2233 per cent over the last two years, and has received a total of $127 million in investments. Second place is reserved for a fintech company called NoviCap. This London-based alt finance start-up allows investors to directly send capital to businesses.

It was formed in 2014, and has so far raised £1.3 million, rounding their funding to £2.6 million. According to Tech World, this company has an employee growth rate of 933 per cent. In third place is Deliveroo, employing a record 1,210 new people.

“The UK Tech industry is thriving at the minute, having received a record $3.6bn investment in 2015 and supporting thousands of jobs throughout the UK,” Sonovate says.

