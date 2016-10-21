These are the top 10 strategic tech trends for 2017, according to Gartner

During the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo, taking place in Orlando, Florida, the company announced what it thinks are top ten strategic technology trends for next year. It curated a list of technology solutions with ‘substantial disruptive potential’, that are just emerging into broader use. A couple of these technologies have been around for some time, and have been talked about quite often, while others are just beginning to grab some limelight.

The top 10 strategic technology trends for 2017 are:

AI and Advanced Machine Learning

Intelligent Apps

Intelligent Things

Virtual and Augmented Reality

Digital Twin

Blockchain and Distributed Ledgers

Conversational Systems

Mesh App and Service Architecture

Digital Technology Platforms

Adaptive Security Architecture

"Gartner's top 10 strategic technology trends for 2017 set the stage for the Intelligent Digital Mesh," said David Cearley, vice president and Gartner Fellow. "The first three embrace 'Intelligence Everywhere,' how data science technologies and approaches are evolving to include advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence allowing the creation of intelligent physical and software-based systems that are programmed to learn and adapt. The next three trends focus on the digital world and how the physical and digital worlds are becoming more intertwined. The last four trends focus on the mesh of platforms and services needed to deliver the intelligent digital mesh."

The full research report on these technologies, conducted by Gartner, can be found on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/everything possible