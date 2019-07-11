These are the industries most at risk of phishing

If you are in the customer service, facilities and security industries, then you have the biggest chance of being targeted by a phishing attack. This is according to a new report by Proofpoint, tested employees in different industries to see who has most, and least, knowledge about best cybersecurity practices.

Employees in the industries mentioned above performed worst, answering 25 per cent of the questions wrong. At the other end of the spectrum are employees from the finance department, answering 20 per cent of the questions incorrectly.

When it comes to questions about phishing threats, communications teams performed best, answering 16 per cent of the questions incorrectly. End users from the Education and Transportation industries could sharpen up on their phishing knowledge, answering 24 per cent of all questions incorrectly.

“Cybercriminals are experts at gathering personal information to launch highly targeted and convincing attacks against individuals,” said Amy Baker, vice president of Security Awareness Training Strategy and Development for Proofpoint.

“Implementing ongoing and effective security awareness training is a necessary foundational pillar when building a strong culture of security. Educating employees about cybersecurity best practices is the best way to empower users to understand how to protect theirs and their employer’s data, making end users a strong last line of defence against cyber attackers.”

Phishing is a hacking practice in which criminals “fish” for information. By pretending to be someone else, or by hoping the victim doesn’t have time to double-check who’s mailing them, attackers hope to gather vital information about the company’s network infrastructure, or to plant malware.