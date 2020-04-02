Third of businesses hire external IT support to cope with Covid-19 crisis

The UK's businesses are continuing to operate as usual during the time of full lockdown and isolation, but it's costing them both money and nerves.

A new report by the Parliament Street think tank polling some 200 senior business decision-makers on how they've organised their businesses during the coronavirus pandemic found the report says that for most – it's business as usual.

However, they've had to order new laptops, tablet computers and mobile phones, as well as hire additional external IT support to help manage remote work.

A third of companies obtained new machines without upgrading their security systems, it was added.

Despite the boost in hardware and manpower, businesses still struggle with a few things. For example, almost a third (31 per cent) have had their video conferencing tool crash during a crucial meeting, at least once in the last three weeks. A quarter of bosses (27 per cent) could not address their employees via video conference directly, either.

Handling salaries has also proven difficult. Two in ten companies struggle to manage payroll remotely, and 21 per cent claim they expect delays in salary payments.

Then, there's also the issue of mental health. A third (34 per cent) of business decision-makers said they had received at least one complaint from a member staff that feared for their mental health in the past three weeks.