Third-party attacks are becoming more common than ever

Third party managed service providers (MSP) getting hacked is one of the bigger fears cybersecurity professionals are having at this moment, according to new research from Neustar International Security Council.

Even though businesses work, on average, with up to three MSPs, just a quarter feel their partners are adequately protected and are well-positioned not to violate security protocols. The respondents have also said they’d love to switch cloud providers – just more than half would do it right now, if they could.

“Regardless of size or sector, every organisation relies on third-party service providers to support and enable their digital transformation efforts. Whether it’s a business intelligence tool, cloud platform or automation solution, the number of MSPs businesses work with is only set to increase, as enterprises continue to chase agility and find new ways to attract customers,” said Rodney Joffe, Chairman of NISC, Senior Vice President, Security CTO and Fellow at Neustar.

“However, by multiplying the number of digital links to an organisation, you also increase the potential for risk, with malicious actors finding alternative ways to infiltrate your networks.”

Third party managed service providers aren’t the only worry organisations are having, either. They’re also afraid of DDoS attacks, system compromise, ransomware and insider threats.

They are focusing on being able to respond to DDoS threats, with enterprises taking anywhere between a minute and five minutes to start DDoS mitigation.