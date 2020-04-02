Thousands of potential phishing sites targeting Zoom users

Whenever something skyrockets in popularity, cybercriminals looking to cash in on the craze won't be far behind, and the recent surge in the use of the video conferencing tool Zoom is no different.

Cybersecurity firm BrandShield said it spotted thousands of new domains containing the word “zoom” being registered since the beginning of the year. Some 2,200 of them were registered in March alone.

The increase coincides with the spread of the coronavirus, the cybersecurity firm says, which prompted most companies to send their employees home, to work remotely. Zoom seems to have become a crucial part in the home office, as the tool’s usage quadrupled “as a result of the crisis” the report states.

Criminals are using all kinds of different methods to try and trick people into paying up, or giving away valuable information which would allow them to eavesdrop on confidential and important conversations.

Social phishing and fraudulent websites are at the top of the list. BrandShield shared a list of domains which it detected and identified as potentially dangerous. For a few it even believed it was spreading malware.

BrandShield’s CEO Yoav Keren says it’s vital that businesses now educate their employees on the dangers of working online.

“Businesses need to educate their employees quickly about the risks they may face, and what to look out for,” he says. “The cost of successful phishing attacks is bad for a company’s balance sheet in the best of times, but at the moment it could be fatal.”