Threat intel sharing is a 'moral obligation', pros say

IT experts everywhere agree that sharing IT security threat intelligence is a moral obligation, according to a new report by AlienVault. After polling 222 security professionals during Black Hat 2016, it was unveiled that 76 per cent (more than three quarters) consider threat intelligence sharing a moral responsibility. There isn’t a requirement or mandate to do so, but sharing intelligence is probably the best way of defence.

Respondents said they rely on a ‘range of sources’ to learn more about various threats, including their own detection processes (66 per cent), trusted peers (48 per cent), paid subscription services (44 per cent), government agencies (38 per cent), crowdsourced and open-sourced communities (37 per cent), and blogs and online forums (28 per cent).

“The nature of the security industry has been extremely secretive, so it’s very encouraging to see that more people are utilizing different sources and are willing to more openly share threat intelligence,” said Javvad Malik, security advocate at AlienVault.

“Malicious criminals innovate quickly, and the more our industry can achieve a similar level of agility through cooperation and collaboration, the more we can create a powerful collective defense against today’s advanced threats. Public threat intelligence sources, such as AlienVault’s Open Threat Exchange, enable even the smallest IT departments to leverage the collective knowledge of a global network of security experts to better identify, respond to and mitigate threats. We hope to see continued trust in these sources.”

Image source: Shutterstock/BeeBright