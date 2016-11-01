Threat overload is real and affects the majority of firms

Out of 1,072 security industry professionals, 70 per cent believe threat intelligence is too extensive and complex to provide any actionable insights. This is according to a new report by threat intelligence platform provider Anomali, and the Ponemon Institute.

It was also unveiled that organisations often decide not to share threat intelligence with the boardroom, despite cybersecurity being a business priority for some time now. Actually, less than a third (31 per cent) of key stakeholders receive vital information regarding cybersecurity.

“Too much data that is not delivered in the right way can be just as bad as not enough. This is the situation that many companies find themselves in. We call it threat overload,” said Hugh Njemanze, CEO of Anomali.

“The number of threat indicators is skyrocketing and organisations simply cannot cope with the volume of threat intelligence data coming their way. It’s clear that what businesses need is a system that pinpoints the threats they must take notice of and that gives them actionable and relevant insights.”

Security teams in firms aren’t optimised to react on threat intelligence properly, it was also said. Less than half (46 per cent) use threat data to make decisions on how to tackle certain issues, which means that many threats actually go unnoticed. Almost three quarters (73 per cent) said they don’t even use threat data to pinpoint cyber threats.

“Every industry knows that threat intelligence is a key component of any effective defence strategy and, as this survey points out, it has become too overwhelming to deal with,” said Dr. Larry Ponemon, chairman and founder of the Ponemon Institute.

“Security providers do a great job of gathering and storing data. Now, they need to simplify it and make it actionable so that security teams and top executives can make decisions that protect their businesses from surging attacks.”

The full report, entitled “The Value of Threat Intelligence: A Study of North American and United Kingdom Companies”, can be found on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/BeeBright