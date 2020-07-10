Threats to cloud systems are outpacing cloud security

Despite businesses not really being confident about the cybersecurity of their cloud tools and services, they are increasingly shifting off-premises.

According to a new report from Palo Alto Networks, businesses around the world are hosting more and more data in the cloud. In the UK, for example, 42 per cent of all workloads are currently in the cloud, and Palo Alto expects it to jump to almost two thirds (65 per cent) within the next two years. Multi-cloud seems to be particularly interesting for UK's businesses, as 93 per cent are using at least two platforms, and 57 per cent up to five.

However, despite the increase in use, businesses still worry about cybersecurity. As a matter of fact, most believe that threats are outpacing security solutions by far. To try and tackle the issue, most use at least five security vendors and five security tools.

There is also a lot of confusion regarding responsibility. More than four in five claim they're struggling to “clearly delineate” between their own responsibility for cloud security, and their cloud service provider’s responsibility for security.

As digital transformation initiatives progress, businesses are moving increasing amounts of workloads to the cloud in order to cut down on costs, improve productivity, while boosting customer experience and improving service. Hackers and cybercriminals are following suit, taking advantage of this infant technology and overall lack of experience among the workforce.