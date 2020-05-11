Three in four homeworkers yet to receive cybersecurity training

As Covid-19-related cybersecurity threats continue to multiply, three quarters of home workers are yet to receive any cybersecurity training, according to a new report from cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.

The report claims that home workers have received little guidance on how to remain secure, despite the obvious threat posed by an increase in cybercriminal focus on both remote workers and Covid-19.

For example, a quarter of employees said they received phishing emails related to COVID-19, which cannot be defended against without sufficient cybersecurity training.

But it’s not just phishing emails that pose a potential threat to business data – the use of unapproved software and devices, also known as Shadow IT, is also a problem.

Since transitioning to remote working, many employees have begun using video conferencing (70 percent), instant messaging (60 percent) and file storage (53 percent) services without the approval of their IT departments.

“It is hard to keep things ‘business as usual’ when everything needs to change so dramatically,” said Andrey Dankevich, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Kaspersky.

“While employees are trying to get along with the new reality of working from home, IT and cybersecurity teams are under pressure to enable them to continue working safely. Cyber-incidents can only add difficulties to this challenge, so it is important to remain vigilant and make sure remote working is also secure working.”