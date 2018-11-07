Three pledges £2bn to UK 5G

Three has announced a major expansion to its 5G strategy in the UK with news of a multi-billion pound investment.

The operator has confirmed that it will be investing more than £2bn in 5G technology as it continues to move closer to offering next-generation networks to its customers in the near future.

Besides buying UK's 5G spectrum portfolio, Three UK has signed an agreement which will see it roll out new cell site technology for urban areas. This will not only lay the groundwork for 5G, but also enhance 4G, as well.

The telecoms company built a super high-capacity dark fibre network, connecting 20 new data centres. It has also deployed a fully integrated cloud native core network in the new facilities, with an initial capacity of 1.2TB/s.

Finally, it has rolled out carrier aggregation tech on 2,500 sites, to improve speeds.

“We have always led on mobile data and 5G is another game-changer. Also described as wireless fibre, 5G delivers a huge increase in capacity together with ultra-low latency. It opens up new possibilities in home broadband and industrial applications, as well as being able to support the rapid growth in mobile data usage,” commented chief executive officer at Three, Dave Dyson.

“This is a major investment into the UK’s digital infrastructure. UK consumers have an insatiable appetite for data and 5G unlocks significant capability to meet that demand.

“We have been planning our approach to 5G for many years and we are well positioned to lead on this next generation of technology. These investments are the latest in a series of important building blocks to deliver the best end to end data experience for our customers.”

