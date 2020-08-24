TikTok is filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration

Popular Chinese video sharing platform TikTok will file a lawsuit against the Trump administration, the company has confirmed.

The US president had recently signed an executive order, demanding ByteDance (TikTok's parent company) divest its TikTok business in the country.

“Even though we strongly disagree with the administration’s concerns, for nearly a year we have sought to engage in good faith to provide a constructive solution,” TikTok spokesman Josh Gartner said in a statement to The Verge.

“What we encountered instead was a lack of due process as the administration paid no attention to facts and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses.”

“To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the Executive Order through the judicial system.”

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump signed another executive order blocking all transactions with ByteDance, allegedly designed to “address the national emergency with respect to the information and communication technology supply chain.”

“There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance ... might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States,” wrote Trump.

Microsoft has emerged as the favorite to acquire TikTok US, although both Twitter and Oracle are said to be interested.