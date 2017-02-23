Today's Fortune 500 companies expected to die in a decade

Almost two thirds (65 per cent) of c-suite executives believe four in ten (40 per cent) of today’s Fortune 500 companies won’t exist in 10 years’ time. This is according to new research from ChristianSteven Software, conducted by GITNS.

It is based on a poll of more than 500 c-suite executives across the United States and Europe. It also said more than half (53 per cent) of those surveyed said they feared competition from industry disruptors. Still, nine in ten (91 per cent) said they were hopeful about the future of technology in their business.

"Our study allowed us to take a close look at the business and IT concerns that top executives are focused on, allowing us to provide the best BI reporting,” said Christian Ofori-Boateng, CEO of ChristianSteven Software.

"We learned that even during these times of political and economic uncertainty and technology, American and European executives are cautiously optimistic. Some fear competition from a new market disruptor or automation but most are hopeful about the role technology will play in their businesses moving forward."

The report also states that 51 per cent of executives surveyed rate gaining or retaining clients a number one priority this year, while 59 per cent said they weren’t really concerned about the increasing automation in business.