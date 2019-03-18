Top London attractions hit by millions of cyberattacks

The UK's museums and other tourist attractions are being hit by more cyberattacks than ever before, new research has found.

A Freedom of Information (FoI) request issued by the Parliament Street think tank to four major tourist attractions in the UK - Kew Gardens, National History Museum, Tate Gallery and Imperial War Museum found they have been targeted a whopping 109 million times.

Kew Gardens alone have seen 86 million attacks last year, reflecting a 438 per cent increase, year-on-year. The Imperial War Museum was attacked 10 million times, while the Natural History Museum witnessed ­875,414 attacks.

Finally, the Tate Modern and Tate Britain have seen 494,709 attacks, with the fact they hold vasts amounts of visitor information, including financial data, makes them a prime target for hackers and other cybercriminals.

“Hackers are increasingly targeting organisations which appear to hold large amounts of personal financial data,” said Tim Dunton, managing director of Nimbus Hosting. “The high volume of attacks in this case is reflective of the threat posed by cyber criminals going to extreme lengths to obtain confidential information.”

The most frequent type of attack is spyware, which was used in 82 million of these attacks. In 1.6 million cases, there were attempts of information leaks.

“Tackling this problem means extra investment in encryption technologies, security certificates and necessary safeguards to keep membership details safe from outsider threats,” Dunton said.

Image source: Shutterstock/alexskopje