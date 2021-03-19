Transparency is the key factor when it comes to business security

Businesses prefer working with technology providers that are transparent and proactive when it comes to helping their clients manage cybersecurity risks. This is according to a new report from Intel, based on a poll of 1,875 IT decision-makers from across the globe.

Organizations prefer partners that can offer “hardware-assisted” capabilities in mitigating software flaws, that are transparent about available security updates and mitigations, and that apply ethical hacking practices to proactively find and address vulnerabilities in their own offerings, the report states.

Offering ongoing security assurance and evidence that the components are operating in a known and trusted state was also cited as important by most respondents.

However, despite almost three quarters (73 percent) saying they preferred transparent, proactive partners, almost half (48 percent) said their current technology providers don't live up to these expectations.

“Security doesn’t just happen. If you are not finding vulnerabilities, then you are not looking hard enough,” said Suzy Greenberg, Vice President, Intel Product Assurance and Security. “This intersection between innovation and security is what builds trust with our customers and partners.”

The strongest products combine power, performance and security, Intel argues. A security-first mindset helps protect against current threats, as well as ensuring software reliability and protection against possible future threats.