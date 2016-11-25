Transport to become the next cybersecurity battleground

The global trend of ‘Intelligent Mobility’, which includes automated vehicles, the internet of things and the use of data to create personalised offers is adding another layer of complexity onto an ‘already vulnerable transport network’. This is according to a new report by The Institute of Engineering Technology (IET), the Intelligent Mobility Partnership (IMPART) and the Digital Catapult, with support from IBM. The report also says that these advances will open up new cyber-threats, as well.

It puts plenty of emphasis on the industry of transport, saying current detection and action times on cyber-incidents are measured in ‘days, weeks and even months’, while autonomous systems will require basically immediate detection. “The Cyber Security issues faced by transport in the future will not simply be an acceleration of the current constant, with more cyber-attacks,” commented Andrew Everett, Chief Strategy Officer at the TSC.

“The way we move people and goods around the globe is undergoing a radical change. It is being driven by technological advances such as wireless communications, smart devices, Open Data, the Internet of Things and more recently artificial intelligence. The surface area of potential attacks is set to increase significantly and the transport industry needs to get to grips with this immediately.”

If anyone is to lead the way into a safer automated transport future, then it’s going to be the UK, TSC points out. “The UK is a world leader in cyber security. These skills can be transferred into the realm of transport and supportive government policies provide an excellent basis with which to proceed. Already there has been research in the automotive, aviation, and marine sectors. However, greater focus and a shared vision amongst transport industry business, academia and technology companies is needed if we are to provide an effective response to emerging threats."

