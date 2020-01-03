Travelex site taken offline following cyberattack

Foreign exchange company Travelex has taken its website offline following a cyberattack.

The company revealed it was attacked by a software virus on New Year’s Eve and has been tackling the issue ever since.

"We regret having to suspend some of our services in order to contain the virus and protect data," Tony D'Souza, Chief Executive Officer of Travelex said.

In the meantime, all transactions are being carried out manually, so customers need to go to one of the company’s branches and sort things out in the flesh.

"We apologise to all our customers for any inconvenience caused as a result," D'Souza said in a statement. "We are doing all we can to restore our full services as soon as possible."

According to the company announcement, no personal or customer data was compromised in the attack. Travelex brought in "teams of IT specialists and external cyber-security experts", who have been "working continuously since New Year's Eve to isolate the virus and restore affected systems".

However, it’s not just Travelex that’s feeling the sting of the cyberattack – other companies using Travelex’s services, are also affected. For example, Tesco Bank, answering questions on Twitter, said its travel money service is currently not available.

The company was criticised for being slow and not fully transparent. Some customers pointed out that Travelex first described the downtime as “planned maintenance”, while others pointed out that they had to ask Twitter what was going on, given that Travelex failed to notify its customers on time.

The company was founded in 1976 and currently has more than 1,200 branches worldwide.