Trojans making up large part of email threat

Trojans make up 71 per cent of all opportunistic attacks, according to a new report from The Threat Intelligence. Analysing almost 160 billion emails that were sent between April and June this year, the report, the report says that there was a “significant increase” in impersonation attacks.

Hackers are using well-known basic social engineering techniques, in which they first familiarise themselves with the victim, before making any contact. Once they establish communication through email, they try to move it to less secure channels, such as SMS.

There is also an increasing amount of complex targeted attacks, in which hackers use obfuscation, layering and malware bundling.

Emotet, Adwin, Necurs, and Gandcrab malware are the most widespread, while Microsoft’s Excel files are the most popular means of their distribution. Almost half (40 per cent) of all malware-ridden files were .xls, with 15 per cent being Word files.

“The cyberthreat landscape will continue to evolve as threat actors continue to look for new ways to bypass security channels to breach their targets. We’ve observed malware-centric campaigns becoming more sophisticated, often using different types of malware in different phases of an attack – yet, at the same time very simple attacks are also increasing significantly,” said Josh Douglas, vice president of threat intelligence at Mimecast.