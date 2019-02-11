Trump administration reveals major AI push

US president Donald Trump wants his country to spend more on artificial intelligence (AI) technology research.

According to Reuters, the President is set to sign a new executive order which will see federal government agencies not only invest more, but also promote and train AI solutions.

There is no word on potential funding going in. It seems as government agencies will be tasked with providing more transparency on how their current AI-related funds are being spent.

The goal of the executive order is to make sure the US is on the spearhead of the development of this new and disruptive technology.

“AI is something that touches every aspect of people’s lives,” a senior administration official said on a conference call, recently. “What this initiative attempts to do is to bring all those together under one umbrella and show the promise of this technology for the American people,” the official said.

The United States and China are the two countries that have gone the furthest in their development of AI, according to the recent UN report. It bases these conclusions on the amount of patents each country has, among other things, and IBM is the biggest company with almost 9,000 patents.

Computer vision is the most important application at the moment, which makes sense given that autonomous vehicles are all the rage nowadays.

