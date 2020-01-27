Trump and Johnson hold talks on Huawei UK 5G

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has held private calls to discuss telecommunications security with US president Donald Trump, reports have claimed.

According to Reuters, the two talked over the phone concerning the UK’s nearing decision on whether or not to allow Huawei to help build the UK’s 5G infrastructure.

“The two leaders discussed important regional and bilateral issues, including working together to ensure the security of our telecommunications networks,” the White House said in a statement.

The UK is expected to reach a decision regarding Huawei before the end of January. The US is a vocal proponent of banning Huawei, saying the company is under the influence of the Chinese government, which could abuse it to spy on its western adversaries.

The US considers Huawei a threat to national security and as such has banned it from building its 5G infrastructure and made it difficult for US companies to do business with it.

Huawei keeps denying any charges made by the West.

The US has warned its allies that it won’t share vital operational intelligence with countries that may be spied upon by the Chinese.

Huawei is one of the world’s biggest producers of telecommunications gear. It invited international representatives to scrutinise its work, saying its infrastructure is as safe as any.