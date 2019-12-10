Trump blamed by AWS for losing JEDI contract

The media speculation how Amazon blamed Donald Trump and his tarnished relationship with Jeff Bezos for the loss of the JEDI contract turned out to be true. Two weeks ago the cloud behemoth filed a lawsuit in the US Court of Federal Claims against Pentagon, for awarding the lucrative Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure (JEDI) to its competitor Microsoft.

We now have access to the (heavily redacted) complaint, in which it says that US president Donald Trump exerted “improper pressure” against Amazon, a "repeated public and behind-the-scenes attacks to steer" Pentagon towards Microsoft.

Trump’s motive, according to the complaint, was to “harm his perceived political enemy-Jeffrey P. Bezos, founder and CEO of AWS’s parent company, Amazon.com ... and owner of the Washington Post.”

Amazon said that with everything Trump did leading up to Microsoft getting the deal made it impossible for the judge to make a call “reasonably, consistently, an in a fair and equal manner.”

“The question is whether the President of the United States should be allowed to use the budget of DoD to pursue his own personal and political ends,” the complaint said.

Both Amazon and the Department of Defence are still silent on the matter.

JEDI is a multi-billion-dollar contract, spanning over the course of a few years, which will see Pentagon go almost fully to the cloud. Besides Microsoft and Amazon, Oracle and IBM were also contending.