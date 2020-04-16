Trump did not interfere with JEDI contract, probe finds

US President Donald Trump did not interfere in the Department of Defence's (DoD) decision to award the lucrative JEDI cloud contract to Microsoft, a probe into the process has found.

According to a Bloomberg report, the DoD watchdog has released a 317 page report, in which it also concluded that the DoD’s decision not to split the contract between multiple vendors was legitimate.

“We believe the evidence we received showed that the DoD personnel who evaluated the contract proposals and awarded Microsoft the JEDI Cloud contract were not pressured regarding their decision on the award of the contract by any DoD leaders more senior to them, who may have communicated with the White House,” said the Inspector General's Office.

However, it appears the White House did what it could to hinder the probe, cooperating with enquiries to only a limited extent. Reportedly, the "presidential communications privilege" granted officials the opportunity to swerve difficult questions around communications between the White House and DoD over JEDI.

"The report makes clear the DoD established a proper procurement process," said Microsoft, which celebrated the decision.

Amazon, meanwhile, claimed the probe tells us “nothing about the merits of the award, which we know are highly questionable.”