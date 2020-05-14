Trump extends Huawei and ZTE ban

For the fifth time, US President Donald Trump has signed a one-year extension of an executive order that bans US companies from using or purchasing telecommunications gear from Chinese manufacturers Huawei and ZTE.

According The Register's report, the executive order also contains an exemption that allows American companies to sell parts to the two companies, which is valid until April 1 next year.

Trump's original ban was motivated by fears Huawei and ZTE pose a threat to US national security due to their alleged affiliation with the Chinese state.

The US President argues the telecommunications firms could install backdoors into the network if so instructed by the Chinese government, which would allow China to eavesdrop on its western adversaries.

The US has also advised its allies - the UK, Italy, Germany and Japan etc. - to follow its lead and oust Chinese firms from their 5G infrastructure projects.

While some countries agreed, such as Australia, others consented to giving Chinese firms a limited role, prompting the US to say it would withhold important intelligence over fears it could end up in Chinese hands.

Both Huawei and ZTE have repeatedly reiterated claims their technology is “clean” and that the Chinese government has no influence over their operations.