Trump says US doesn't want to discuss Huawei with China

The ongoing dispute between the US and China concerning tech giant Huawei looks set to continue for some time after US President Donald Trump said he was not interested in further discussions.

Despite the ever-deepening trade war between the two countries, Trump has said he won't be discussing Huawei with China as part of the negotitations.

“It’s a national security concern,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “Huawei is a big concern of our military, of our intelligence agencies, and we are not doing business with Huawei.

“And we’ll see what happens with respect to China, but Huawei has been not a player that we want to discuss, (that) we want to talk about right now.”

Trump’s position on the matter has been fluid, with the President suggesting he would be open to including Huawei in any trade deal. The two countries have been engaged in a long-running dispute, exchanging tit-for-tat tariffs on each other’s goods.

Huawei was blacklisted by the US last year following accusations that its 5G infrastructure gear was being used for illegal surveillance by the Chinese government. The company has continued to deny the accusations and demanded proof of wrongdoing, while also inviting independent watchdogs to analyse their work and make their own conclusions.

As a result of the ban, many important technology partners, such as Google, were forced to cut ties with the Chinese smartphone maker, leaving it without access to the Android operating system for future devices.

The situation has also had a significant impact on US vendors, many of whom will lose significant revenue streams if the ban persists. Of the $80 billion spent by Huawei on components last year, $11 billion was to American companies – including Qualcomm, Intel and Broadcom – who have petitioned for a relaxation of the restrictions.