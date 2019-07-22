Trump urged to move forward with JEDI contract

Four Republican congressmen have urged US president Donald Trump to move forward with the cloud contract for the country’s defence department.

According to Reuters, the deal, allegedly worth $10 billion, is still being fought for by two remaining companies – Amazon and Microsoft. Trump’s administration said it was thoroughly analysing Amazon’s bid, after complaints mailed in by Oracle.

“We believe that it is essential for our national security to move forward as quickly as possible with the award and implementation of this contract,” said the letter, a copy of which has been seen by Reuters.

Oracle cried foul play, saying earlier a former Amazon employee worked on the project at the Defense Department, but later left and re-joined Amazon on the AWS project.

The four lawmakers, including Mac Thornberry, Michael Turner, Elise Stefanik and Robert Wittman, said any further delay would just hurt the country’s security and increase the contract’s costs.

“It is understandable that some of the companies competing for the contract are disappointed at not being selected as one of the finalists,” the letter said.

Originally, there were four companies battling for the contract – IBM, Oracle, Amazon and Microsoft. The former two have later been taken out, something Oracle couldn’t accept easily. The company filed a lawsuit, saying the process violated federal procurement laws and was marred by conflicts of interest.

It subsequently lost the lawsuit.

Amazon and Oracle are currently keeping quiet on the matter.