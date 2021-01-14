Trust in ITSM implementers in steep decline

The number of IT systems a business operates is inversely proportional to the trust IT chiefs have in IT service management (ITSM) consultants and implementers.

This is according to a new report from Xcession, based on a poll of 250 CTOs, CIOs and senior IT decision-makers, which states that customers with more than one IT system are less likely to trust their ITSMs.

Almost two thirds (64 percent) of IT managers with multiple systems stopped working with an ITSM implementer due to poor service, compared to just 16 percent of those with just one ITSM system.

It seems to be about expectations, the report suggests, as businesses with multiple ITSMs expected more from their implementers. Almost half (43 percent) of IT chiefs with one ITSM system said consultants and implementers met their expectations all of the time – something less than a third (29 percent) of those running multiple systems can say.

Furthermore, more than half of ITDMs with more than one system said implementers tried to sell them unnecessary licenses, compared to 16 percent of those with just one system.

The report further claims that four in five respondents run multiple ITSM systems, sometimes up to five, hinting at the fairly large scope of the problem.

“The more systems that customers have, the more likely they are to be disenchanted with implementers,” said Neil Peerman, Chief Operations Officer, Xcession.

“This is because close ties to specific software vendors severely limit many implementers’ cross-platform expertise, restrict customer choice and undermine delivery. Our research shows we need more transparency about relationships from implementers and greater appreciation of vendor-independent expertise among customers.”