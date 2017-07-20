TSB becomes first British bank to implement iris scanning

Banking security in the UK has taken a major step forward after TSB revealed it is introducing biometric scanning systems.

The company will now offer iris recognition scans to authenticate users of its mobile banking app, making it the first provider in Europe to supply users with such advanced security processes.

However only users owning devices equipped with iris scanning technology will be able to use the service - meaning it will be limited for the time being to just the Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+.

TSB, which has over five million customers in the UK, says that iris scanning is the most secure form of biometric authentication available today, offering 266 unique characteristics compared to 40 for fingerprints.

The service is also more user-friendly, simply requiring a look at your device to activate, meaning there's no need to remember lengthy passwords or ID numbers.

“Iris recognition allows you to unlock your TSB mobile app with a simple glance, meaning all of those IDs, passwords and memorable information become a thing of the past," said Carlos Abarca, TSB’s chief information officer, noting that this was just one step in the company's ongoing digital transformation.

“As well as a more customer-friendly approach to identification, iris recognition is also the most secure method of authentication available today. We want our mobile app customers to continue to have a fast, easy-to-use experience; iris recognition delivers that and, when combined with our other security measures, an unparalleled level of cyber security.”