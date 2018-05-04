Twitter urges users to change their passwords

Some 330 million Twitter passwords, basically the entire Twitter community, will probably need changing, due to a glitch, the company announced late Thursday afternoon.

Instead of being hashed, a number of Twitter passwords were stored in a readable text file, on one of its internal computers. Twitter said that there have been no indications that any of the passwords have been stolen, but still the company advises everyone to change their password.

“We fixed the bug and have no indication of a breach or misuse by anyone,” Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said in a Tweet. “As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you’ve used this password.”

There was no word on the number of passwords exposed, but according to Reuters, the number is “substantial”. To make matters worse, the passwords were said to have been exposed for “several months”.

Reuters also said that Twitter discovered the bug a few weeks ago and reported it to regulators.

The incident comes after many of the largest technology companies are faced with increased pressure over data security and privacy. Facebook is in the middle of the Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal, which resulted in the latter actually closing up shop.

Companies are also hastily preparing for GDPR, a new EU-built resolution aimed to give the users more power over their digital data. It is set to come into force on May 25, 2018.

Image Credit: Anthony Correia / Shutterstock