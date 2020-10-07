Two thirds of businesses saw rise in security incidents in the past 12 months

Over the course of the last 12 months, the vast majority of businesses (72 percent) witnessed an increase in cybersecurity incidents, both against their endpoints and IoT devices.

This is according to a new report from Cybersecurity Insiders, based on a poll of 325 IT and cybersecurity decision makers in the United States, which also states that more than half (56 percent) expect to be compromised within the next year, via weak endpoints or IoT devices.

And ever since the pandemic forced people to work from remote locations, the number of such devices has significantly risen.

Worryingly, a large portion of respondents also said they are not equipped to discover, identify and respond to “unknown, unmanaged or insecure devices accessing network and cloud resources”.

To tackle the threat, some businesses will opt for on-premise device security enforcement, while others will augment their remote access posture. Others, meanwhile, will invest in improving IoT device identification and monitoring capabilities.

According to those that had already suffered a data breach, the most significant damage came in the form of lost productivity, as well as system downtime.

“It is clear from this new research that the challenge of securing IoT and end-points has escalated considerably as employees have been forced to work remotely while organizations try to rapidly adapt to the situation,” said Scott Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at Pulse Secure.

“The threat is real and growing. Yet, on a positive note, the survey shows that organizations are investing in key initiatives and adopting zero trust elements such as remote access device posture checking and Network Access Control (NAC) to address some of these issues.”