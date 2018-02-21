Two-thirds of companies claim cyber security skills needed

The growing cybersecurity talent gap is an urgent threat to businesses in the UK, according to a new report by Capgemini’s Digital Transformation Institute.

The report, based on a poll of 1,200 senior executives and front-line employees, says businesses need fresh recruitment and retention strategies if they want to stay competitive.

More than two thirds of organisations polled (68 per cent) said there is a high demand for cybersecurity skills, while 64 per cent said analytical skills were necessary. Another 61 per cent said the same for innovation skills.

Looking at the general availability of these skills, the report claims there is a 25 per cent gap for cybersecurity skills, 21 per cent for innovation and 13 per cent for analytics.

“The cybersecurity skills gap has a very real effect on organisations in every sector,” says Mike Turner, Chief Operating Officer of Capgemini’s Cybersecurity Global Service Line. “Spending months rather than weeks looking for suitable candidates is not only inefficient it also leaves organisations dangerously exposed to rising incidents of cybercrime. Business leaders must urgently rethink how they recruit and retain talent, particularly if they wish to maximise the benefits from investment in digital transformation.”

Within the next few years, the demand for these skills is only going to grow, the report concludes. Add cyberattacks to the mix, and the landscape becomes even more volatile.

Capgemini recommends a set of “tactical priorities for businesses”, which include integrated security, maximising existing skillsets, thinking outside the box, and strengthening retention.

A full report can be found on this link.

