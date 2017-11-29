Uber confirms data breach hit 2.7m UK customers

The data breach suffered by taxi hailing firm Uber looks to have affected millions of UK users, according to the latest update.

In a statement released today, the UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) says that the breach may involved 2.7 million UK user accounts.

Uber has confirmed that this figure is correct, and that the breach involved names, mobile phone numbers and email addresses - although the ICO noted that the company has not yet begun to inform affected users yet.

In a statement, the ICO said that, “On its own this information is unlikely to pose a direct threat to citizens. However, its use may make other scams, such as bogus emails or calls appear more credible. People should continue to be vigilant and follow the advice from the NCSC."

“As part of our investigation we are still waiting for technical reports which should give full confirmation of the figures and the type of personal data that has been compromised."

The data breach occurred some time back in 2016, however Uber kept the news a secret until last week, when the hack was revealed.

The firm was further criticised for having paid a $100,000 ransom to the hackers in order for them to stay quiet.

Uber is now facing the possibility of major fines in both the US and Europe, with EU privacy regulators set to meet this week to discuss launching a major investigation into Uber's cover up.