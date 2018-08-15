Uber names new security chief

Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi recently announced that former general counsel of the NSA and director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Matt Olsen will head up the ride sharing company's security team.

Olsen took over for the company's former chief security officer, Joe Sullivan who was let go following the news of a massive data breach that exposed the personal details of tens of millions of drivers and customers.

Uber first brought on Olsen to deal with the backlash from the cyberattack which occurred in October 2016 but was covered up by the company until November 2017. He previously ran the consulting agency IronNet Cybersecurity that he helped found with former NSA director Keith Alexander.

According to Khoshrowshahi, Olsen's official title will be “chief trust and security officer.” The title makes a great deal of sense as Uber's reputation has been called into question recently following multiple scandals over the last year and a half.

In an interview with the New York Times, Olsen explained his position on Uber's troubled past, saying:

“I know Uber made some substantial changes in terms of eliminating, quite decisively, some of the activities that were done more in secret and saying, that’s just not part of who we are going forward. That was my reaction when I learned about some of these activities: ‘That just doesn’t make sense to me.’”

As Chief Trust and Security Officer at Uber, Olsen's top priority is to unify the company's security team which is split between online and real world threats to passengers and drivers.

