UC Expo 2017 Live Blog: The Keynotes

12:07 - Microsoft is looking to keep this growth going, and has invested in a number of partner integration platforms and customised applications to make sure you get the most out of Skype for Business.

This includes your car - as some of Volvo's newest vehicles now come with Skype for Business integrated in the car's infotainment system, meaning you can be productive whilst stuck in traffic.

12:00 - Skype for Business runs on the Microsoft cloud, which is supported by over 1.4 million miles of fibre to ensure you're never offline.

11:51 - Skype for Business has seen its usage double in the past year, helped by integration into almost all Office 365 products.

The platform sees three billion minutes of voice and video every day, and supports over a billion meetings per year, and now offers audio conferencing in over 90 countries across the world.

11:47 - Office 365 now has over 100 million monthly active users across the world, and the service has seen over 60 petabytes of data sent by users collaborating on work.

11:44 - The way people are working is changing - most people work on two times as many teams, across multiple devices - so need a consistent experience no matter which device they are using.

72 per cent of workers will be remote by 2020 - so how can companies optimise space in their business, and enable effective mobile working?

11:42 - Microsoft has seen a major shift in recent years - companies are now thinking about how they use data to transform their businesses.

Collaboration can be a major asset for anyone - over $1.2 billion will be spent this year on digital transformation in the workplace.

Microsoft sees this as a way to make people more creative and empowered in your business.

11:37 - We're back with the next keynote, hosted by Tiffany Wissner, Senior Director for Skype for Business to hear Microsoft’s thoughts on the future of its online platform.

10:43 - Ultimately, the success of using the IoT in your business will be down to user engagement.

10:37 - Now for the Internet of Things - where communications can play a key role too.

Use cases including the emergency services, online shopping and much much more can benefit from improved Unified Communications services.

10:35 - AI can also play a key role in user/agent assistance, offering calls and suggesting responses and next best actions.

Process assistance services could also be a key growth market, using APIs .

10:34 - Chatbots are important, as can combine mobile, social and web chat capabilities - and Avaya supports services in 31 languages across the world.

10:31 - AI solutions will be able to support a change in communications - platforms such as Alexa and Google Home are already making inroads.

Messaging and chat services have now overtaken social media networks across the world.

10:30 - "There's a big ecosystem available that need to be brought together...you need a platform that can allow you to make those decisions."

This has to be targeted towards the customers too.

10:27 - Problems such as network outages and error messages can be a simple yet destructive way to lose a potential customer.

'Ambient context' could be the key though - taking advantage of live information can allow you to optimise the process and provide customers with a better experience.

10:22 - 68 per cent of our digital time is spent on mobile devices, rather than PCs, recent research shows.

But recent Gartner findings suggest that 30 per cent of our dealings with the internet won't use a screen by 2020.

10:15 - Next up is Andrew Maher from Avaya, to talk about communications in the digital age.

Businesses are all moving towards real-time and unified communications - but how do you manage all of this?

10:10 - Peasland describes a real-world example of how the collaboration system works - as the team was able to track the effects of a first-corner crash at the Malaysian Grand Prix thanks to the real-time analysis of the team back in Milton Keynes.

Combining data from the car telemetry, TV footage and driver communications allowed the team to make a quick decision which ultimately helped them continue in the race and score vital points.

10:05 - Red Bull's trackside telemetry team is only part of the story - live information from the cars is sent to another team at the track, but also back in the factory in Milton Keynes, where a 40-strong team can see data as it happens.

Data can be pulled off the car in less than 300 milliseconds, no matter where they are in the world.

10:01 - Red Bull Racing uses telepresence across the company, and connectivity across the company.

This includes mobile technology - and security, to protect all Red Bull's proprietary information - the company uses a layered approach on AT&T's network backbone, including cloud web security and threat analysis.

09:58 - F1 is all about quality, the sheer amount of testing to ensure peak performance and reliability.

But you also need to keep moving the business forward.

"You only win races by being creative - races are won long before we reach the race track"

09:54 - F1 is a global sport, so the logistical challenge is huge - Peasland says that Red Bull Racing ship 60-80 people to each race and 40 tonnes of freight.

09:52: "Collaboration is all about communication - we live and breathe communication."

The entire Red Bull Racing team comes together for a post-race briefing after every event - that's 20 times a year.

09.48: This year, Red Bull Racing designed and built a race-ready F1 car in just five months - a huge collaboration between 700 people worldwide.

"We like to do things differently," Peasland notes.

09.44: First up today is Al Peasland, Head of Technical Partnerships at Red Bull Racing.

09.32: Today sees the beginning of UC Expo 2017 at London's Excel centre, with many of the world's leading UC companies in attendance.

This morning's keynotes see the likes of Red Bull Racing, Avaya and Microsoft speaking, so stay tuned to ITProPortal for all the latest updates.