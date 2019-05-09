UK 5G could be delayed due to security worries

Consumers in the UK eager to give 5G speeds a spin may be forced to wait a little longer, according to newest reports from the Culture Secretary.

Discussing the latest generation of mobile internet technology, Jeremy Wright said that rushing to get 5G up and running could only be done by sacrificing security, which is not something he’d want to do.

“There is certainly the possibility of a delay in the process of the roll out of 5G: If you want to do 5G fastest then you do that without any consideration for security,” he told lawmakers. “But we not prepared to do that. So I don’t exclude the possibility that there will be some delay.”

We can’t know for sure if we are actually going to se a delay or not, nor do we know how much longer we’d have to wait.

“The primary intention of this process is to get the security of the network right,” he said.

We expect a report into network security to be published, but yet again, we don’t have a date. Wright said he hopes it will ‘not be too long from now’.

The security of the 5G infrastructure is a hot topic nowadays, with the US warning its allies not to allow Huawei to do the setting up. The US argues the company may leave backdoors for Chinese spies, an allegation that Huawei denied on multiple occasions.

Huawei will be allowed to work on the UK’s 5G infrastructure, but it will only build non-essential parts.

Image Credit: Supparsorn / Shutterstock