UK among most at risk in Europe when mitigating critical vulnerabilities

One in two security vulnerabilities discovered in the Netherlands was deemed high-risk critical between November 2018 to 2019, according to a new report by Outpost24, making the country most at risk in Europe. The UK came in close second, “marginally behind” with 43 percent.

Globally, Brazil was the country with most severe flaws outside Europe. At the other end of the spectrum was Japan, which had the lowest percentage of high-risk vulnerabilities of all markets investigated.

Outpost24 found manufacturing was the most vulnerable of all sectors analysed, with 50 percent of flaws deemed severe, suggesting the industry lacks key vulnerability management processes. All other sectors fell between 10-20 percent - a significant difference.

The average time taken to fix vulnerabilities was 105 days, which means cybercriminals have roughly three months to operate within a compromised system before they’re forced out.

Energy & Agriculture and Retail & Wholesale were the slowest industries to respond to flaws, with patch times of 182 days and 135 days respectively.

For Srinivasan Jayaraman, Vulnerability Research Manager at Outpost24, the report shows businesses are leaving themselves exposed to cyberattacks, which can have significant repercussions.

“Hackers aren’t fussy which industry or region you are in; they’re looking for these common types of weakness to launch successful attacks,” said Jayaraman.