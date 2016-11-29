UK boards divided over digital transformation

UK boardrooms aren’t united in their views on digital transformation, a new report by Citrix has revealed. On one side, we have a third of board level executives which firmly believe digital transformation is the biggest opportunity for UK businesses. On the other hand, a quarter is unsure why their organisations place such great emphasis on digital technology.

The report, which examines the ‘digital first’ approach of many young companies (Uber, Netflix), says 36 per cent of businesses struggle to adopt new technologies into existing strategies, and a quarter (27 per cent) don’t believe their organisation has the time to build digital solutions. Sixteen per cent actually believe the CDO role will become obsolete in the next three years, but more than half of business leaders will spend more on technology in the next five years.

“Massive adoption of the cloud and mobility across every industry has created an environment defined as the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” said Jon Cook, Director, Sales, UK & Ireland, Citrix.

“Within this environment, everything is increasingly digital while people, organisations and devices are engaging in new ways.”

“Organisations that take advantage of digital technologies to redefine business and IT processes will be significantly more productive and, therefore, more competitive. However, digital transformation does not have to mean a complete disruption of the business, it is about powering more intelligent adoption processes and rethinking how things are done.”

For the report, Citrix polled 500 UK board level members, at organisations from 49 to 250 employees, and beyond.

Image source: Shutterstock/Wichy