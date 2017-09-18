UK looking abroad to boost post-Brexit digital economy

The government is shifting into a higher gear as it tries to bring in fresh investments into the UK's post-Brexit digital economy. Both culture secretary Karen Bradley and digital minister Matt Hancock will meet with companies and other potential investors in the upcoming period.

This week, Bradley will pay a visit to tech hubs in Scandinvia, as well as Ericsson, which currently works on 5G technology together with UK researchers.

"I’ll be in Finland and Sweden to showcase and promote the UK’s booming digital economy and outline how deeper collaboration with our world-leading companies can benefit both regions," said Bradley.

Among tech hubs Bradley will visit are Helsinki's Start-up Sauna and Stockholm's Sup46. Then, there's the Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats in Finland and the Civil Contingencies Agency in Sweden.

Digital minister, on the other hand, is taking a group of cyber-security start-ups to Singapore. After that, he's heading to Japan to meet with Sega and Sony.

“The UK is a world leader in cyber security and our industry is thriving with exports worth nearly £1.5bn last year," said Hancock. "I’m determined to help the next generation of firms grow as we build a truly global Britain and hope to make real progress by leading a delegation including some of the nation’s most innovative businesses.”

