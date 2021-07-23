UK businesses are being hit hard by a lack of endpoint visibility

UK businesses have an acute lack of visibility into their endpoints, and it’s seriously hurting their bottom line.

This is according to endpoint management firm Tanium, whose new report, based on an analysis of 132 large organizations across EMEA, says UK organizations could save an estimate of more than $1.3 million, in just the first year of running quality endpoint visibility tools.

Furthermore, they’d also be able to save $470k in the second year, and more than $700k in the third year. Private sector companies, which tend to have more endpoints compared to their public sector counterparts, also stand to save more - an average of $3.2 million in the first year.

But it’s not just about saving money - it’s also about saving the business. Poorly managed endpoints are more vulnerable to cyber threats, the report further claims, stating that they cause more incidents, making them more expensive to support. This is where organizations could realize the most value, Tanium says, followed by threat detection and endpoint security, both of which begin to generate serious savings after three years in use.

For Chris Vaughan, Area VP of Technical Account Management for EMEA at Tanium, the shift to mass remote working killed off the traditional network perimeter.

“You can’t protect what you can’t see – so for organizations to operate safely under these new conditions and secure their IT infrastructure, they need clear visibility of all devices connected to their networks,” he says.