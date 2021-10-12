UK businesses are failing to bring their HR operations up to speed in the digital era

When it comes to digitally transforming the Human Resources (HR) department, UK firms are lagging behind their European counterparts, new report from HR and payroll company SD Worx suggests.

Polling nearly 3,000 companies across Europe, SD Worx found that only a third (33 percent) of UK firms can say they have a highly digital HR department, compared to the EU average of 38 percent.

When digitally transforming their operations, UK HR departments seldom focus on the overall employee experience. Instead, they focus on systems and tools to simplify day-to-day tasks, the report said.

The transformation of self-service HR systems, employee experience platforms and digital assistants are most likely to be lagging behind. And it’s the highly transactional HR tasks (payroll, time management, expense management) that are most likely to have been transformed.

Drilling deeper into what UK HR departments should focus on in the coming years, SD Worx found that being able to answer and deal with employees' HR questions promptly is the number one pain point. Ensuring operational efficiency, motivating and guiding employees to perform efficiently as individuals and as a team, and finding and recruiting the right profiles for the organization are also pressing concerns.