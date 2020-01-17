UK businesses leading the way on embracing hybrid cloud

Hybrid cloud is still considered the “ideal” IT model for enterprises around the world, and in the UK in particular according to a new report by Nutanix.

The Enterprise Cloud Index found that hybrid cloud has continued to grow in the UK, rising eight per cent, compared to the same period last year.

In the country, 24 per cent of the surveyed companies use hybrid cloud solutions, compared to the global average of 13 per cent. Nutanix surveyed 2,650 IT decision-makers in 24 countries around the world for the report. Only Italy and Brazil match the UK in hybrid cloud penetration, with 24 per cent both.

It was also said that the UK was “ahead of the game” when it comes to multi-cloud deployment. The lack of investment in cloud skills and management tools – something that seems to be a pain in the neck for organisations around the world, doesn’t seem to be that big of a problem in the UK.

In other countries, the problem is so obvious that some organisations were forced to roll back their hybrid cloud plans.

The UK was also “aggressive” when it comes to using public cloud services, the report said, as the levels of success are, as it says, “mixed”.