UK businesses are losing billions due to poor digital experiences

Technology may be a great productivity booster, but only when it works properly. When it doesn’t, it loses companies money and leads to frustration among employees.

This is according to workforce analytics company Scalable Software, which polled 2,000 hybrid workers in the UK for a new report. The firm found that employees waste almost seven hours every week struggling with various technologies, which means businesses lose roughly $2.89 billion in productivity per annum.

Poorly designed workflows and a lack of user-friendly applications also mean employees need to work an extra 2.2 weeks per year to get their jobs done, which leaves them tired and frustrated.

For Mark Devereux, Scalable Software’s CTO, business leaders can cut out the waste by gaining an in-depth understanding of employees’ hybrid working experiences.

They’re on the right track though, the report further states, claiming 79 percent of hybrid workers said their bosses realized they should pay more attention to the digital experience.

However, only half of employees report a good digital experience at work. As a result, many are frustrated, and almost a third (30 percent) said it contributed to them leaving the job.

With access to more data, Scalable Software argues, businesses could create a much better employee experience.